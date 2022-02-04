Venky's tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 80% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Venky's (India) Q2 PAT drops 16% YoY amid surge in prices of poultry feeds
Orient Electric tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 38 cr
Alkyl Amines tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 46 cr
Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 17.28% in the June 2021 quarter
Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 15.62% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Venky's (India) slumped 8.17% to Rs 2411.95 after the company's net profit declined 80% to Rs 21.63 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 106.50 crore in Q3 FY21.
Revenue from operations rose 18% YoY to Rs 1,098.50 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses increased by 35% to Rs 1,079.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21, due to a surge in raw material costs (up 45% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 13% YoY).
"The profit margins of the poultry and poultry products segment for the quarter as well as for the 9 months ended 31st December, 2021 have been severely affected due to steep rise in the prices of key poultry feed ingredients, especially soya which has seen unprecedented increase. The performance of Animal Health Products and Oilseed segments has been good, the company said in a statement.
Venky's (India) is a part of the VH group which is the largest and most integrated poultry player in India with strong presence in poultry broiler as well as layer segment along with sizeable presence in value added segments like animal healthcare products and processed chicken. The group's operations span the entire spectrum of poultry activities from pure-line breeding, grandparent and parent breeding and sale of commercial day-old chicks (DOCs) to contract commercial farming.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU