Jubilant Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2022.

Jubilant Industries Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 638.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6654 shares in the past one month.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd crashed 8.13% to Rs 609.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10866 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd lost 7.40% to Rs 81.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34490 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd shed 5.30% to Rs 75.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd dropped 5.29% to Rs 1583. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4072 shares in the past one month.

