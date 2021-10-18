Vaksons Automobiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Venus Remedies Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, INEOS Styrolution India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2021.
Vaksons Automobiles Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 54 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
Venus Remedies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 494.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15430 shares in the past one month.
Trident Texofab Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 50.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44390 shares in the past one month.
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd rose 15.30% to Rs 1812.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4583 shares in the past one month.
Dhani Services Ltd exploded 14.16% to Rs 219.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92516 shares in the past one month.
