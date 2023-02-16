JUST IN
Veranda IAS launches residential programme for civil service aspirants

Veranda IAS, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has launched the Academy for Civil Service Aspirants (ACSA), a holistic residential programme for civil service aspirants, in Chennai.

During the launch event,Bharath Seeman, CEO, Veranda IAS, handed over the Torch of Enlightenment to former IAS officer Sagayam, in a symbolic acknowledgement of his expertise in mentoring aspirants.

The programme, slated for a year, will admit those clearing the Veranda Entrance Scholarship Test (VEST). Sagayam will provide personal mentorship support to students ofthe Academy. Top faculty from across India will instruct the aspirants and also facilitate internships.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 11:37 IST

