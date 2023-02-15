Vedanta declared preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite block in Odisha

Vedanta has been declared as the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block, located in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha, under the mineral block auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.

The block is a strategic fit for Vedanta given its size, location, and bauxite quality.

The block has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite.

