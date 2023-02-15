Poonawala Housing Finance allots 49,975 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 75.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Home First Finance Company allots 9,075 equity shares under ESOP
Muthoot Finance allots 11,045 equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India allots 12,937 equity shares under ESOP
-
Poonawala Housing Finance has allotted 49,975 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each under Employee Stock Option Plan-2021 of the Company.
Pursuant to this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid- up equity share capital of the Company will stand increased to Rs. 153,08,51,934/- consisting of 76,54,25,967 Nos.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU