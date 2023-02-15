Poonawala Housing Finance allots 49,975 equity shares under ESOP

Poonawala Housing Finance has allotted 49,975 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each under Employee Stock Option Plan-2021 of the Company.

Pursuant to this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid- up equity share capital of the Company will stand increased to Rs. 153,08,51,934/- consisting of 76,54,25,967 Nos.

