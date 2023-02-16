Air Cairo selects RateGain's AirGain to optimize airfare in real-time

-
Air Cairo has selected AirGain to obtain real-time price intelligence and the ability to respond promptly to changing market conditions, enabling them to optimize airfares in real-time and offer the best fares to its customers.
AirGain's AI-powered platform equips airline revenue and pricing teams with the most precise and dependable market insights, enabling them to construct a competitive pricing strategy in light of constantly changing market conditions.
The user-friendly interface facilitates quicker decision-making and provides notifications of any changes in the market. Additionally, the platform offers real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparities and minimize revenue losses.
