Air Cairo selects RateGain's AirGain to optimize airfare in real-time

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air Cairo, Egypt's second-largest carrier has selected AirGain to gather essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data to speed up growth in a constantly evolving market.

Air Cairo has selected AirGain to obtain real-time price intelligence and the ability to respond promptly to changing market conditions, enabling them to optimize airfares in real-time and offer the best fares to its customers.

AirGain's AI-powered platform equips airline revenue and pricing teams with the most precise and dependable market insights, enabling them to construct a competitive pricing strategy in light of constantly changing market conditions.

The user-friendly interface facilitates quicker decision-making and provides notifications of any changes in the market. Additionally, the platform offers real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparities and minimize revenue losses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)