Punjab & Sind Bank reviews MCLRs

With effect from 16 February 2023

Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16 February 2023.

1. Overnight MCLR - 7.50%

2. One month MCLR - 7.60%

3. Three month MCLR - 8.10%

4. Six month MCLR - 8.25%

5. One Year MCLR - 8.50%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)