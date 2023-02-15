Punjab & Sind Bank reviews MCLRs

With effect from 16 February 2023Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16 February 2023.
1. Overnight MCLR - 7.50%
2. One month MCLR - 7.60%
3. Three month MCLR - 8.10%
4. Six month MCLR - 8.25%
5. One Year MCLR - 8.50%
