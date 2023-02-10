Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.74% to Rs 13.85 croreNet loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.8523.37 -41 OPM %-14.668.99 -PBDT-2.521.81 PL PBT-3.161.17 PL NP-3.211.17 PL
