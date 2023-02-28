Vesuvius India drops as Q4 PAT slides 23% YoY

Vesuvius India tumbled 10.96% to Rs 1,603.05 after the company's net profit declined 23.41% to Rs 27.64 crore on 1.46% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 346.19 crore in Q4 CY22 over Q4 CY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 CY22 stood at Rs 37.32 crore, down 23.1% from Rs 48.53 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On full year basis, the company's net profit surged 71.62% to Rs 116.79 crore on 28.12% jump in gross sales to Rs 1,335.21 crore in CY22 over CY21.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The record date for the same dividend is fixed on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

The board of directors of the company has approved the appointment Rohit Baheti as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 27 February 2023.

Vesuvius India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and sale of a range of refractories and is having its manufacturing facilities located in India.

