Vesuvius India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anand Rayons Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd and Nila Spaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2023.

Anand Rayons Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd and Nila Spaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2023.

Vesuvius India Ltd lost 10.21% to Rs 1616.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1451 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 41.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7224 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 8.06% to Rs 69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1931 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd fell 7.29% to Rs 50.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd shed 5.93% to Rs 2.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66089 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)