Share India Securities Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2023.

Share India Securities Ltd lost 10.37% to Rs 1069.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4456 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd tumbled 7.87% to Rs 493.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 270. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd corrected 5.64% to Rs 37.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd plummeted 5.56% to Rs 57.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

