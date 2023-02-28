NTPC commences operation of 1st unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station

The state-run power major said that it declared commercial operation of first unit of 660 megawatt (MW) capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3x660 MW).

In an exchange filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 1 March 2023.

With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58,979 MW and 71,594 MW respectively, the company stated.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining. The Government of India holds 51.10% stake in NTPC as of 31 December 2022.

The company consolidated net profit rose 6.18% to Rs 4,776.61 crore on 33.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,601.84 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NTPC declined 0.58% to Rs 171.35 on the BSE.

