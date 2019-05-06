JUST IN
Viaan Industries acquires equity stake in Avalance Tech

Capital Market 

With a Paid Up cap of Rs 5 lakhs

Viaan Industries announced that the Business Development Committee has agreed in its meeting held on 19 March 2019, subject to approval by Audit Committee, to be the First Subscriber and acquire equity stake in Avalance Technology Pvt Ltd with a paid up capital of Rs 500000 divided into 50000 equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each. The Company proposes to be involved in Information Technology Industry, carrying the business of software design and development, Mobile App development, web application development, consulting, cyber security service, InfoSec, etc. The Said investments upon completion will translate into 50% equity stake in Avalance Technology on a fully diluted basis. The total investment is for a cash consideration of Rs 2,50,000 divided into 25000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and investment is likely to be completed by May 2019.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 14:27 IST

