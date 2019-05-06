JUST IN
Business Standard

Orient Tradelink's subdivision of shares to take effect under New ISIN Number

Capital Market 

W.e.f. 08 May 2019

Orient Tradelink announced in continuation with its communication dated 24 April 2019 that sub-division of 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up will take effect from 08 May 2019 under the new ISIN i.e. INE681D01021.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 12:52 IST

