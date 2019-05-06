Orient Tradelink's subdivision of shares to take effect under New ISIN Number

-
W.e.f. 08 May 2019Orient Tradelink announced in continuation with its communication dated 24 April 2019 that sub-division of 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up will take effect from 08 May 2019 under the new ISIN i.e. INE681D01021.
