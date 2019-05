Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Testosterone Gel,1.62%

On 06 May 2019

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Gel 1.62%, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of ( gel) 1.62%, approved by the (USFDA). Dr. Raddy's Gel 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) is available in a net quantity of 88 g pump which dispenses 20.25 mg of testosterone per actuation. Each metered-dose pump is capable of dispensing 60 metered pump actuations.

