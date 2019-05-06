Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Testosterone Gel,1.62%

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

On 06 May 2019

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Testosterone Gel 1.62%, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of AndroGel (testosterone gel) 1.62%, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr. Raddy's Testosterone Gel 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) is available in a net quantity of 88 g pump which dispenses 20.25 mg of testosterone per actuation. Each metered-dose pump is capable of dispensing 60 metered pump actuations.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 10:52 IST

