Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Testosterone Gel,1.62%

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's shares witness heavy volatility, recover most of early losses
Dr Reddy's settles case with US-based Celgene related to cancer drug
Dr Reddy's Labs shares plunge nearly 6 pc
Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit surges on strong growth in emerging markets
Dr Reddy's Labs expands portfolio with acquisition of ANDAs portfolio in US
-
On 06 May 2019Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Testosterone Gel 1.62%, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of AndroGel (testosterone gel) 1.62%, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr. Raddy's Testosterone Gel 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) is available in a net quantity of 88 g pump which dispenses 20.25 mg of testosterone per actuation. Each metered-dose pump is capable of dispensing 60 metered pump actuations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU