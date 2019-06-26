Government Releases Total Of Rs 423.23 Crores To States/UTs Under e-NAM Scheme

The fund released by the to States/UTs under Scheme based on need during 2015-16 to 2018-19 is Rs. 423.23 crore. The facilities provided to farmers in mandis are continuously reviewed by the Government.

The feedback on the various facilities, such as, quality assaying, e-trading, etc. is provided to States to improve their functioning. As an outcome of the continuous review, the facilities such as inter- trade, inter-state trade, quality assaying, number of commodities on e-NAM, e-trading, etc. have improved. The number of farmers and buyers registered on platform have been continuously increasing.

