Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.58% to Rs 1.84 croreNet Loss of Alan Scott Industries reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.58% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.841.06 74 OPM %4.35-5.66 -PBDT-0.06-0.03 -100 PBT-0.41-0.03 -1267 NP-0.36-0.03 -1100
