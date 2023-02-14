Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.81% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net Loss of Vipul reported to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.81% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.2876.70-79.465.67-13.22-1.64-13.93-2.44-13.92-1.90

