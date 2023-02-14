Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 221.10% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 112.17% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 221.10% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 112.17% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.453.04 112 OPM %475.5051.64 -PBDT33.8713.75 146 PBT33.6213.50 149 NP26.788.34 221

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

