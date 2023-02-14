Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 117.33% to Rs 3.26 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Natural Resources reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.33% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.261.50 117 OPM %16.26-91.33 -PBDT0.19-1.28 LP PBT-1.98-2.07 4 NP-1.98-2.07 4
