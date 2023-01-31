Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit declines 20.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.91% to Rs 111.32 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 20.12% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.91% to Rs 111.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.3275.26 48 OPM %5.0611.60 -PBDT3.814.71 -19 PBT2.853.82 -25 NP2.743.43 -20
