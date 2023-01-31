Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit declines 20.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.91% to Rs 111.32 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 20.12% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.91% to Rs 111.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.3275.265.0611.603.814.712.853.822.743.43

