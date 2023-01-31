JUST IN
Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2022 quarter
Mid India Industries standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.98% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Mid India Industries declined 61.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.98% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.886.06 -69 OPM %12.237.92 -PBDT0.230.48 -52 PBT0.170.42 -60 NP0.140.36 -61

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:41 IST

