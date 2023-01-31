Mid India Industries standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.98% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Mid India Industries declined 61.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.98% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.886.0612.237.920.230.480.170.420.140.36

