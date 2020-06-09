JUST IN
Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 123.29% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Xelpmoc Design and Tech reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 123.29% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 8.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.261.46 123 8.116.09 33 OPM %16.56-96.58 --34.03-82.10 - PBDT0.79-1.24 LP -1.55-4.79 68 PBT0.64-1.30 LP -2.11-5.04 58 NP0.47-1.30 LP -2.17-4.98 56

