Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2020.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 59.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 455 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 331.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 657 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 21.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14347 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd rose 19.97% to Rs 46.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1001 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd exploded 19.95% to Rs 78.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2102 shares in the past one month.

