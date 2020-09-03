Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 76.08 points or 0.82% at 9189.36 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.17%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.65%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.6%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.18%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.02%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.81%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.48%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.27%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.93 or 0.01% at 39090.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11557.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.79 points or 0.82% at 14773.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.9 points or 0.72% at 5011.72.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

