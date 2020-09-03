Energy shares ease

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 43.26 points or 0.69% at 6215.85 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.98%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.87%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.83%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.65%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.95%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.82%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.79%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 1.58%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.33%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.94%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.93 or 0.01% at 39090.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11557.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.79 points or 0.82% at 14773.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.9 points or 0.72% at 5011.72.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

