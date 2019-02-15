Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
RTI activist found dead in Pune, two held
Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
My first love has always been films: Rasika Dugal
Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU