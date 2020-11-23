Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Slides 0.88%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has lost 0.76% over last one month compared to 10.57% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.4% rise in the SENSEX

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd fell 0.88% today to trade at Rs 733.65. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.45% to quote at 1187.56. The index is up 10.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd decreased 0.8% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 14.15 % over last one year compared to the 9.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has lost 0.76% over last one month compared to 10.57% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1347 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1012 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 380 on 30 Mar 2020.

