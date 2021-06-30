Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.45%, up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4419.5, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.19% in last one year as compared to a 51.62% gain in NIFTY and a 45.48% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4419.5, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 15813.85. The Sensex is at 52802.04, up 0.48%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14330.2, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

