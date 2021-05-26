VIP Ind declines on reporting Q4 net loss at Rs 4 cr

VIP Industries lost 2.28% to Rs 357.75 after the company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 3.78 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 9.52 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales skid 21.77% to Rs 243 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 310.66 crore in Q4 FY20. The revenue was impacted due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 5.72 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 10.45 crore in Q4 FY20.

EBITDA tanked 50% to Rs 19 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 38 crore in Q4 March 2020. EBITDA margin decreased to 8% in Q4 March 2021 from 12% in Q4 March 2020.

VIP Industries is the leading manufacturer of hard and soft luggage in Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)