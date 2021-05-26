Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 178.14 points or 0.72% at 24796.57 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 6.45%), Shalby Ltd (up 6.12%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 5%),Hikal Ltd (up 4.99%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 4.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.75%), Natco Pharma Ltd (up 3.62%), Albert David Ltd (up 2.76%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.68%), and Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.5%).

On the other hand, Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 2.96%), FDC Ltd (down 1.59%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.31%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.62 or 0.09% at 50681.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.1% at 15223.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.84 points or 0.61% at 23494.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.73 points or 0.28% at 7390.2.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 761 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

