Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 63.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 21.37 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 63.54% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 92.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

