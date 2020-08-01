Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 63.54% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 21.37 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics declined 63.54% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 92.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.3723.99 -11 92.9790.43 3 OPM %8.707.00 -9.426.94 - PBDT2.431.64 48 8.865.63 57 PBT0.931.48 -37 6.875.02 37 NP0.350.96 -64 4.613.52 31
