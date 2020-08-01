NxtDigital reports standalone net loss of Rs 186.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 9.07 croreNet loss of NxtDigital reported to Rs 186.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 256.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 47.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.04% to Rs 34.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.078.54 6 34.7039.45 -12 OPM %-2030.7662.30 --626.57-20.46 - PBDT-192.9025.33 PL -251.17-27.25 -822 PBT-196.5521.89 PL -265.86-41.21 -545 NP-186.5922.20 PL -256.64-47.20 -444
