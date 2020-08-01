PVV Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of PVV Infra reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.55% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.90% to Rs 38.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

048.3338.4683.4305.130.425.75-0.612.470.164.78-0.612.460.164.62-0.051.700.113.19

