Alna Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Alna Trading & Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.530.60 -12 2.051.68 22 OPM %1.898.33 -5.372.38 - PBDT0.010.05 -80 0.130.05 160 PBT0.010.05 -80 0.130.05 160 NP0.010.04 -75 0.100.04 150
