Alna Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

