Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.34% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 21.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Virat Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Crane owners seek liquidity support under MSME package
2 welders killed as fuel tank of crane explodes
-
Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 19.93 croreNet profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.9318.41 8 OPM %10.7912.11 -PBDT2.042.14 -5 PBT1.962.06 -5 NP1.471.49 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU