Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

