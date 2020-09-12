JUST IN
Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.9318.41 8 OPM %10.7912.11 -PBDT2.042.14 -5 PBT1.962.06 -5 NP1.471.49 -1

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020.

