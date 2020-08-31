Virtual Global Education standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Virtual Global Education declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.95 -84 OPM %-66.67-4.21 -PBDT0.120.17 -29 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.080.11 -27
