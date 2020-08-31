Virtual Global Education standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Virtual Global Education declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.95-66.67-4.210.120.170.080.110.080.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)