Board of MPS announces change in compliance officer

On 08 March 2019The Board of MPS by way of Resolution by Circulation on 8 March 2019 has accepted resignation of Utkarsh Gupta as Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 22 March 2019. The Board has appointed Shiwani Dayal as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 23 March 2019.
