JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Nakoda Group of Industries approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of MPS announces change in compliance officer

Capital Market 

On 08 March 2019

The Board of MPS by way of Resolution by Circulation on 8 March 2019 has accepted resignation of Utkarsh Gupta as Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 22 March 2019. The Board has appointed Shiwani Dayal as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 23 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements