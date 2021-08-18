AAVAS Financiers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Sagar Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2021.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 2479.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 56.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4951 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 72.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd tumbled 5.57% to Rs 27.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd dropped 5.37% to Rs 166.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 292.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16424 shares in the past one month.

