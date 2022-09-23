Vitesse Agro reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vitesse Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2022 quarter
South East Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Spikes 7.31%
Zuari Agro gains on unveiling Paradeep Phosphates IPO details
-
Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 4.80 croreVitesse Agro reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales4.804.31 11 OPM %1.046.03 -PBDT0.050.28 -82 PBT00.24 -100 NP00.18 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU