Vitesse Agro reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore

Vitesse Agro reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.4.804.311.046.030.050.2800.2400.18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)