Vivimed Life Sciences recalls hypertensive drug from US market

On 08 May 2019Vivimed Labs announced that its Board has decided to sell its stake in 50:50 JV with Strides for augmenting management focus on the growing FDF portfolio across India, RoW and CISmarkets and also to Improve financial flexibility for the domestic finished dosage business and reduction of long term leverage in the Indian operations. Consequently, VLL Sold balance 50% stake in Vivimed Life Sciences Private Limited, India to Strides Pharma Science Limited and the balance 50% stake in Strides Vivimed Pte Ltd, Singapore to Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore.
