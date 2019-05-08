Baroda Rayon Corp. issues duplicate share certificate

-
On 08 May 2019Baroda Rayon Corporation announced that the company has issued duplicate share certificate against lost of original share certificates. The details are as under - Folio No G00469 Name of shareholder : Gopal Das Nanda Certificate No. 73528 No of Shares : 13 Distinctive Nos. From 47616896 To 47616908
