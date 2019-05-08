JUST IN
Baroda Rayon Corp. issues duplicate share certificate

On 08 May 2019

Baroda Rayon Corporation announced that the company has issued duplicate share certificate against lost of original share certificates. The details are as under - Folio No G00469 Name of shareholder : Gopal Das Nanda Certificate No. 73528 No of Shares : 13 Distinctive Nos. From 47616896 To 47616908

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:56 IST

