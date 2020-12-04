VIX slumps 5% as benchmarks hit record levels

Nifty Dec trade at premium

The Nifty December 2020 were at 13,322, a premium of 63.45 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 13,258.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 18.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 49.24 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 124.65 points, or 0.95% to attain record closing high of 13,258.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.11% to 18.0275.

The Nifty option chain for 31 December 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 27.23 lakh contracts at the 13,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 33.52 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price.

SBI, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for December expiry.

The December 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 31 December 2020.

