VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.08% to Rs 32.81 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 32.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.89% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 176.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.8136.90 -11 176.41177.50 -1 OPM %-5.88-1.33 --0.910.91 - PBDT0.050.21 -76 1.403.30 -58 PBT-0.090.10 PL 0.942.83 -67 NP0.060.03 100 1.211.98 -39

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:15 IST

