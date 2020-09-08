Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.8%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.06%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 32.62% over last one month compared to 3.11% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 4.8% today to trade at Rs 11.71. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.06% to quote at 1253.03. The index is down 3.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd decreased 3.54% and HFCL Ltd lost 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 34.6 % over last one year compared to the 3.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 32.62% over last one month compared to 3.11% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 193.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1127.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.45 on 04 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.61 on 15 Nov 2019.

