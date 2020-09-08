Petronet LNG Ltd Surges 1.16%

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 1.92% over last one month compared to 2.15% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.02% rise in the SENSEX

Petronet LNG Ltd gained 1.16% today to trade at Rs 239.75. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.71% to quote at 6161.27. The index is down 2.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 40.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 1.92% over last one month compared to 2.15% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16314 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 302 on 23 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.75 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)