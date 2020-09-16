Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.50% to Rs 2.94 croreNet Loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.50% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.944.17 -29 OPM %-11.90-11.75 -PBDT-0.80-0.50 -60 PBT-1.21-0.96 -26 NP-1.21-0.07 -1629
