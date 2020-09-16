JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spicejet records net loss of Rs 600 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.50% to Rs 2.94 crore

Net Loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.50% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.944.17 -29 OPM %-11.90-11.75 -PBDT-0.80-0.50 -60 PBT-1.21-0.96 -26 NP-1.21-0.07 -1629

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU