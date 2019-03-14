Voltas launches its new brand shop 'Shalimar Marketing' in Jalandhar

-
Voltas has launched its new Brand Shop - Shalimar Marketing, in Jalandhar's premier shopping area.
The brand store features a well-designed and visually appealing display of new range of Voltas and Voltas Beko' products, comprising Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves and Dishwashers.
Conveniently located in the heart of Jalandhar, the new brand shop would enhance Voltas' brand experience and visibility.
The Brand Shop is being launched to meet the growing expectations of consumers in a major city like Jalandhar, with technologically advanced Home Appliance line up of Voltas Beko.
