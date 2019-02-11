JUST IN
Engineers India enters into MoU with Mongol Refinery, Mongolia

For setting up oil refinery in Mongolia

Engineers India and Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC of Government of Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. As per the MoU, EIL shall provide Project Management Consultancy Services to Mongol Refinery for setting up of an Oil Refinery in Mongolia for which terms and conditions are being discussed and will be mutually settled in the form of a contract agreement.

Mon, February 11 2019. 09:46 IST

